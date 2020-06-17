HUAWEI today announced the global release schedule of EMUI 10.1. First introduced during the launch of the HUAWEI P40 series in March this year, EMUI 10.1 offers users a seamless all-scenario experience across multiple devices. Starting later this June, HUAWEI, and HONOR will roll out the EMUI 10.1/Magic UI 3.1 update for the below-mentioned devices.

HUAWEI devices that will get updated to EMUI 10.1

HUAWEI P30 HUAWEI P30 Pro HUAWEI Mate Xs HUAWEI Mate 20 HUAWEI Mate 20 Pro HUAWEI P40 lite HUAWEI Mate 20 Pro HUAWEI Mate 20 X HUAWEI MatePad Pro HUAWEI nova 5T HUAWEI Mate 20 X (5G) HUAWEI MediaPad M6 10.8 HUAWEI nova 7i HUAWEI Mate 30 HUAWEI Mate 30 Pro HUAWEI Mate 30 Pro 5G

HONOR devices that will get the Magic UI 3.1 update

HONOR View30 PRO HONOR 20 HONOR 20 PRO HONOR View20

With EMUI10, HUAWEI launched Always-on Display (AOD). Users will also see three fingerprint unlock animations on the new UI. Swiping inwards from either side brings out a sidebar from which apps can be dragged out, initiating the new Multi-Window functionality. Further, HUAWEI Share can now facilitate transfers between 1+8 devices including smartphones, PC, smart speakers, tablets, and more.

EMUI 10.1 marks the international debut of HUAWEI’s voice assistant Celia. Just hold down the power button for one second or say ‘’Hey Celia.” The assistant the device hardware and uses AI capabilities to recognise objects, control media playback, send text messages, or even facilitate face-to-face translation.

Initially, Celia will support three languages – English, French, and Spanish and will be rolled out to Huawei Mate 30 and Huawei Mate 30 Pro on United Kingdom, France, Spain, Mexico, Chile, Columbia, and South Africa and eventually to more countries in the world.