Huawei Hongmeng OS/Ark OS is a last resort solution, has no timetable

With the future of Google’s Android on Huawei smartphones still being uncertain, the Chinese tech giant is continuing its software efforts on an Android operating system replacement. Hongmeng OS, or internationally, Ark OS, will be, according to Huawei’s founder, faster than Android.

However, there’s no clear-cut timetable for the launch of the operating system, according to Huawei vice chairman Ken Hu, cited by DigiTimes. Hu also reiterated the fact that Huawei was and is an active and firm supporter of Android. This is not the first time the company said it would prefer continuing to work with Google. Hu added that Hongmeng OS is a last resort solution.