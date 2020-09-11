At HDC 2020, HUAWEI took the stage to explain how it is boosting e-commerce capabilities for developers and businesses with its HMS Core. The AI and AR kits integrated into HMS Core offers new features to vendors and developers. Moreover, the AR capabilities are integrated into e-commerce platforms. Hence, products can now be displayed in a visual way with more immersive user experience. The chosen products can be displayed separately to those being shown by the presenter.

There is a new Reality Studio for 3D content development. It improves the efficiency of development and of AR/VR content. Moreover, HUAWEI has introduced a Try Before You Buy feature, which allows customers to place products into real-life scenarios by using their phone camera. By using it, the customers can get an in-depth look at the products. HUAWEI combines product display, customer searching, and reviewing. It helps partners to showcase products with automatic classification and labeling,

The company’s virtualization kit offers camera-positioning that provides alternate shots for modeling to presenters. Plus, HMS HiAI provides a better livestream experience. It provides real-time video processing, which includes real-time backdrop processing providing the audience an intuitive way to shop.

Mobile phones can intelligently detect the wireless network status in real-time, which helps in reduce latency and frame freezing. To enable these features, Reality Studio is available to download from the Huawei Developer Hub.

HUAWEI is basically using four kits within HMS Core to focus on key areas. Ads Kit for advertising, Push and Analytics Kits for delivering targeted push campaigns, ML Kit to drive Intelligent Shopping solutions, and Scan Kit for QR code-based shopping coupons.

The HUAWEI AppGallery too provides e-commerce platforms with marketing support. For reference, KUMU, a community platform where you can get paid by becoming a live streamer, has taken advantage of AppGallery’s in-app resources to increase its revenue by up to 40 times.