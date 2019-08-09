The name HarmonyOS was trademarked by Huawei back in July, and it looks like it’s here to stay as the company’s new operating system. In China, HarmonyOS will be called Hongmeng, which puts all the other rumors and speculations to rest.

It was built with versatility in mind, as it can be used on smartphones, smartwatches, or even smart speakers. In order to encourage adoption, HarmonyOS will be distributed as an open-source platform worldwide.

According to reports, Huawei is planning on introducing HarmonyOS first on smart screen products later this year. While it will be installed on wearables in the next three years, Huawei didn’t mention what products fall under the smart screen products category.

CEO Richard Yu said HarmonyOS is “completely different from Android and iOS” because of its ability to be scaled across different types of devices. “You can develop your apps once, then flexibly deploy them across a range of different devices”, he added.

While Huawei repeatedly said that it wants to continue using Android, the first device to launch with HarmonyOS could be the Mate 30 series, in case the ban is still in place.