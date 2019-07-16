Huawei trademarks ‘Harmony’ as a possible name for its own OS

We’ve recently heard, thanks to a Huawei executive that made the shocking statement, that Hongmeng OS is not the Android alternative for the company. The Chines tech giant reiterated numerous times that it wishes to continue using Android, but if the United States will continue denying access to Google’s operating system — despite more relaxed restrictions — Huawei will have to come up with plan B.

In addition to Hongmeng OS, we’ve also heard reports of a certain Ark OS and Oak OS. Now we’re hearing Huawei trademarked a certain Harmony, which could, or could not end up being that particular plan B operating system.

Together with this new Harmony OS, Huawei now has four potential monikers for an operating system, adding to the mystery and confusion: Hongmeng OS, Ark OS, Oak OS, and Harmony OS.

“In terms of smartphones, we are still using the Android operating system and ecosystem as a <<first choice>>”, said Huawei chairman Liang Hua, so, for the upcoming Mate 30 series, the company is still acting as if Android was a viable solution.