HUAWEI going after Samsung’s Galaxy Flip with rumored clamshell foldable

Foldable smartphones are becoming "normal" to use as more and more companies roll out their own foldables. Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are selling like hotcakes. And now, it seems that HUAWEI is ready to join the party. HUAWEI has its own foldable by the name of Mate X and Xs, However, the company has no alternative to Samsung's Z Flip 3. According to a new report, HUAWEI's clamshell is in the works.

The smartphone will reportedly feature a new hinge design that will be more durable and better than Samsung's counterpart. The hinge has reportedly been developed by a Chinese OEM called Zhaoli Technology. The hinge is also said to be less expensive than the previous generation hinges seen on previous generation foldables which will reportedly make the HUAWEI smartphone less expensive.

According to the report, HUAWEI's clamshell-style foldable smartphone will be called Huawei Mate V. It will be powered by HUAWEI's own Kirin 9000 chipset and will reportedly be limited to 4G LTE only. The report also adds that if HUAWEI plans to launch this smartphone in Europe, the company will switch the chipset to Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888. The screen is expected to be "in the neighborhood of 6.7 inches," according to the report.

Similar to Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3, HUAWEI Mate V will be available in many colors targeting youth. Even if HUAWEI introduces its own Z Flip 3 competitor, will you be interested in buying a clamshell-style foldable from the company? Let us know in the comments section below!

Via: GizmoChina, Notebook Check