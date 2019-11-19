Huawei AppGallery
As rumors suggested over the weekend, the United States Government has issued a third 90-day reprieve for Huawei on Monday. It’s a temporary general license, valid until February 16, 2020, granted to Huawei and 114 of its non-U.S. affiliates on the Entity List.

Extending the Temporary General License won’t have a substantial impact on Huawei’s business either way. This decision does not change the fact that Huawei continues to be treated unfairly.

Huawei spokesperson

Despite all the extensions, the core of the problem still remains unchanged. President Trump suggested that “it’s possible that Huawei even would be included in some kind of a trade deal. If we made a deal, I could imagine Huawei being possibly included in some form, some part of a trade deal“.

