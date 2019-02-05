During her visit to Japan, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that, in order to participate in building Germany’s 5G network, Huawei needs to offer guarantees that it will not hand over data to the Chinese state. She also stressed that security is very important and that the Chinese government cannot have access to data in Chinese products.

Huawei is under heavy scrutiny worldwide over security concerns. Germany, however, has not reached a final decision regarding Huawei, whether to follow other countries in excluding Huawei from building national 5G networks, or to allow the Chinese company to participate.

Merkel also said that it was important to speak to the Chinese government in order to make sure “the company doesn’t just simply hand the data to the state”.