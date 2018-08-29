Huawei seeks the FTC’s help in getting back on the US market

If you had any doubts, you shouldn’t. There are now two independent sources that state the fact: Huawei surpasses Apple to become number two. And all of this while the Chinese phone-maker is still not able to sell its smartphones in the US. It all started at the beginning of the year, when AT&T decided to no longer carry the Mate 10 Pro. In December of 2017, it seemed pretty obvious that the phone will be carried by US service providers. Then Verizon backed out as well, just for Huawei to later face a ban by law-makers in the US.

In another effort to try and get back on the US market, Huawei reportedly requested a hearing with the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC). The company argued that Congress and FTC decisions to keep it out of the market are “unfair and harmful to competition“. Also, maintaining such a decision will lead to less innovation and higher prices, MobileWorldLive reports.

Huawei also addressed claims that it might be a threat to national security, and named them unfounded. The phone-maker is trying to find an ally with FTC in its attempt to regain access to the US market. Its presence, the company thinks, is more of a “boon rather than a threat”.

“Although the commission has limited powers to directly remediate overreaching government regulation, Huawei urges the agency to use the powers that it does have – namely the power of evidence, expertise, and persuasion – to prevent an unjust burden on consumers and inefficiencies in US telecommunications markets“, said the company.

Huawei is also encountering difficulties in Australia, where the company has been rejected from becoming a future 5G network architect.