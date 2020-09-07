HUAWEI has been known to take inspiration from Apple products every now and then, both for its hardware and software offerings. Needless to say, the company has received plenty of flak for it in the past, but that doesn’t mean HUAWEI makes bad, copycat products. On the contrary, HUAWEI makes fantastic phones, laptops and even wearables. But that “Apple inspired” touch in its products is not going anywhere, and the latest example would be the Earbuds Pro – HUAWEI’s upcoming true wireless earbuds that appear to be generously inspired by Apple’s AirPods Pro.

Image: WinFuture

The Chinese electronics giant – which is currently reeling from trade sanctions imposed by the US government – has announced via an official Weibo post that the FreeBuds Pro will be launched on September 10. HUAWEI hasn’t revealed much about the upcoming earbuds, but they will likely offer Active Noise Cancellation. However, we might already have an idea what they look like from all angles, thanks to high resolution renders of the FreeBuds Pro shared by WinFuture.

Image: WinFuture

As per the leaked renders, the main earpiece looks a lot like the AirPods Pro, down to the design and their angular geometry. The stem is also short akin to Apple’s offering, with the only difference being that it is flat on the Freebuds Pro and has a huge HUAWEI logo emblazoned across it. HUAWEI’s TWS earbuds will reportedly come equipped with the in-house Kirin A1 chip, and will support Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity.

Image: WinFuture

The FreeBuds Pro are said to feature three built-in mics that will play a role in noise suppression, and there is also a bone sensor that will help in call recording. Each earbud reportedly comes equipped with a 52.5mAh battery, but details about battery longevity and charging speed are not known yet. The upcoming HUAWEI true wireless earbuds will reportedly come in black, silver and white colors, and will be sold in the European market as well.