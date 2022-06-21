Will the HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 2 be an AirPods Pro killer?

HUAWEI announced the FreeBuds Pro wireless earbuds back in 2020, and it was one of the best TWS earbuds that money could buy. It had a rich and excellent sound quality, and the noise cancellation also did a fantastic job. According to a new source, the HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 2 wireless earbuds will be announced in just a few days, and we already have most of the information in hand.

According to Roland Quandt from WinFuture (via GSMArena), the HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 2 will closely resemble Apple’s AirPods Pro wireless earbuds. It looks very similar to the shape, but it’ll have a shorter and wider steam. Luckily, it will be curvier than the boxy first-generation FreeBuds Pro earbuds. The device is rumored to become available in a few days, and an official tweet from HUAWEI suggests that we’ll see the FreeBuds Pro 2 officially very soon.

WinFuture claims the FreeBuds Pro 2 has been developed in collaboration with French audio company Devialet. The earbuds will have a dual driver setup with a frequency range of 14 to an impressive 48,000Hz. The earbuds will feature Hi-Res Audio and a “Triple Adaptive Equalizer” where the volume and position of the sound will be adjusted simultaneously.

Furthermore, the HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 2 will pack a three-stage noise cancellation feature that can reduce noise by up to 47dB. There are three microphones, which are expected to be powered by AI to improve the audio quality when making calls.

When it comes to the battery, WinFuture says the FreeBuds Pro 2 will offer up to four hours of music playback with noise cancellation enabled and up to 6.5 hours without ANC. The battery will reportedly offer up to 30 hours using the case, which will also feature an IP54 certificate.

HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 2 will reportedly come in three colors: Blue Silver, Ceramic White, and Frost Silver. We don’t know the exact pricing for the new earbuds, but we expect them to be announced for around €200 (~$210). The official HUAWEI account posted the tweet from a global account, suggesting that we'll see the FreeBuds Pro 2 outside of China, likely in Europe.

Thoughts on the design

HUAWEI has always taken inspiration from other OEMs, and while I often encourage companies to copy features, I also love to see their own take on design and aesthetics. I understand that designing a product that can universally fit every ear is challenging, and I don’t want HUAWEI to reinvent the wheel.

However, I would have loved to see a different take that doesn’t go directly head-to-head with another well-known product and design. It’s a significant improvement over the previous generation, which had a boxier look than the one leaked today, but it still very closely resembles the AirPods Pro.

Will the FreeBuds Pro 2 be an AirPods Pro killer?

HUAWEI has a good history regarding audio quality, and it’s known to be one of the best on the market, with excellent and immersive sound. We have reviewed previous HUAWEI earbuds, such as the FreeBuds 4 and the last generation FreeBuds Pro, and the latter was excellent during our testing.

Apple’s AirPods Pro wireless earbuds are said to be among the best on the market regarding microphone quality and noise cancellation. The sound is often described as acceptable and enjoyable, but not outstanding. HUAWEI has a chance to take on the AirPods with its design, and it will likely appeal to many users. If it can improve the already excellent audio experience, it will be an easy recommendation for those living in Europe and Asia.

We must also mention the fact that the AirPods Pro second-generation has been in the rumor mill for over a year, and Apple is expected to announce the successor later this year. We don’t have any information on what improvements it might have, but ANC, ambient sound features, microphone and sound will be among the highlighted features.

The FreeBuds Pro 2 has a real chance of beating Apple at noise cancellation, but we’ll have to test the two upcoming devices to see the results ourselves. Fortunately, if the rumors and teaser turn out to be accurate, we don’t have to wait too long until we see the HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 2 wireless earbuds.