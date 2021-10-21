At the Huawei event today, the company announced the Nova 9 smartphone that will launch globally. Along with the new smartphone, Huawei also announced a new unique product, called the Huawei FreeBuds Lipstick. It’s a pair of wireless earbuds that come in a lipstick-shaped design.

Huawei promises “Air-Like Comfort” and high-resolution sound quality, and the earbuds also feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). Looking at the specifications, the earbuds seem to be based on the already existing FreeBuds 4 wireless earbuds that cost $165.

The earbuds feature a 14.3mm audio driver, and it has a microphone and a wear detection sensor. It’s IPX4 water-resistant, and each earbud weighs only 4.1g, while the charging case is measured at 84.5g without the earbuds inside.

According to Huawei, the FreeBuds Lipstick earbuds can provide 4 hours of listening on a single charge with ANC turned off, or 2.5 hours with ANC turned on. The charging case provides a total of 20 hours of listening experience with ANC off. The case contains a 410 mAh battery, while each earbud has a 30 mAh capacity. Additionally, the earbuds have Bluetooth 5.2, and they support swipe gestures to control playback.

At the event, Huawei also announced the brand new Watch GT 3 smartwatch, which we covered in more detail in our announcement post, in case you’re interested. The watch comes with ANC, a longer battery life, and more features than the previous Watch GT 2 generation.

We currently have no information on how much the Huawei FreeBuds Lipstick will cost, when it will be available, and what region. Based on the fact that it’s a rebranded FreeBuds 4, in a different case, it may cost slightly more than $165, but we’ll find out soon once the company shares more details.

