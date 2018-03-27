In addition to announcing two major smartphones (without headphone jacks) today, Huawei has also released a few audio accessories, including a set of wireless earbuds.

FreeBuds are intended to compete with Apple’s AirPods in most every way with 10 hours of playback per charge — double the competitor’s rated battery life — and a protruded earbud design that helps to isolate more noise passively. The buds come in white or black and a complementary charging case is included.

There’s also the Active Noise Canceling Earphones 3 (that’s the actual branding used), a wired headset, and a DAC Headphone Amplifier on showcase as well.

The Verge reports that the FreeBuds will cost €159, €20 less than Apple’s product.




Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.

