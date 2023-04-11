HUAWEI has announced that it is bringing its FreeBuds 5 TWS earbuds to the UK and European markets. The new wireless earphones from HUAWEI feature a unique open-fit design while retaining ANC, high-quality sound, long battery life, and smart connectivity features. Read along to learn more about HUAWEI FreeBuds 5's features, price, and availability.

Taking a look at the design, the FreeBuds 5 feature an open-fit design, which in simple terms means that the earbuds don't feature silicon ear tips. While no silicon ear tips design may be a deal-breaker for a lot of people — this is one of the primary reasons why the AirPods 3 failed to impress us — HUAWEI says that it has conducted extensive experiments, analyzed thousands of ears, and arrived at this 'waterdrop design' that will surely fit your ears comfortably.

While some may believe that an open-fit design means sacrificing certain features like active noise cancelation (ANC), the HUAWEI FreeBuds 5 defies this expectation as the earbuds features support for ANC. Moreover, the earbuds have dynamic ANC modes that can detect background noise and automatically adjust the noise cancelation settings in real time.

The earbuds use the tri-mic system to achieve noise cancelation. The three-microphone system (working in tandem with a deep neural network (DNN) algorithm) also kicks in during calls, removing background noise so that you are heard loud and clear.

As for the sound itself, the HUAWEI FreeBuds 5 come with 11mm dual magnetic circuit dynamic drivers for crisp and clear sound. Bass turbo technology is also included to enhance the earbuds' bass tones. Additionally, there is a triple adaptive EQ that optimizes sound quality in real-time. However, to use this feature, you will need the companion AI Life app.

The earbuds also support modern audio codecs such as LDAC as well as HUAWEI's own L2HC codec — though you'll need a HUAWEI phone to fully utilize this feature. Furthermore, the earbuds provide spatial audio on the HarmonyOS 3 powered smartphones. As for the connectivity, the FreeBuds 5 can be paired with any iOS or Android smartphone, though iPhone users won't be able to personalize their experience.

Talking about the battery life, HUAWEI says users can expect up to 5 hours of battery life from the FreeBuds 5 with ANC disabled and up to 3.5 hours with ANC turned on. Coupled with the charging case's battery, you can extend this up to a total of 30 hours. Additionally, the earbuds support fast charging, allowing a quick 5-minute charge to provide up to 2 hours of usage time. Those wondering about using them during workouts, you don't have to worry as the earbuds are IP54 certified.

The HUAWEI FreeBuds 5 are available in three different color options, including Ceramic White, Silver Frost, and Coral Orange. Interested customers can purchase the earbuds from the HUAWEI Store and selected retailers throughout the UK and Europe starting April 17, 2023. The earbuds have been priced at £140/€159. It is also worth noting that the UK customers can receive a 10% discount on their purchase by subscribing to the company's newsletter before April 16, 2023.