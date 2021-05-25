HUAWEI recently launched the successor of its FreeBuds 3 from September 2019. The company has announced FreeBuds 4 in China. These come with semi-open active noise cancellation, smart audio connection, and touch controls. Not much has changed on the style front as they still offer a stem-style design. They will go on sale in China starting June 1 for CNY 999 (~USD 156) and are planned to go global at the beginning of June.

The HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 come equipped with the in-house Kirin A1 chip. For context, the same chip has been present on previous generation FreeBuds as well. The device is claimed to offer battery life of 4 hours with active noise reduction turned off and it goes down when the feature is turned on. It is said to offer a total battery life of up to 20 hours with the charging case.

The FreeBuds 4 have Bluetooth v5.2 that allows them to be connected to two devices at a time. They come with 14.3mm moving coil drivers that have a frequency range of up to 40KHz. The TWS earphones feature dual-microphone semi-open active noise cancellation (ANC) that reduces external low-frequency noise and has good ventilation as well.

Touch controls, wear detection and more!

The HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 have three-microphone fusion call noise reduction as well for clear calls and improved audio recording. Plus, you get a wear detection sensor alongside touch controls that can be used to play/ pause music, answer/ reject calls, activate voice assistant, control volume, and also turn or/ off active noise cancellation.

The charging case packs a 410mAh battery that takes the total playtime to 20 hours with ANC off and 14 hours with ANC on. They come with IPX4 water resistance and weigh 4.1 grams while the case weighs 38 grams. The device will launch globally in the coming weeks.