HUAWEI launched the FreeBuds 4 in China recently, and now the hearables are going global. These come with semi-open active noise cancellation, smart audio connection, and touch controls. The new device comes with comprehensive improvements over its predecessor in terms of noise cancellation, wearing experience, audio quality and connectivity.

The HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 (wired charging edition, RRP: £129.99) will launch on 21st June from the Huawei Store and selected retailers. Customers who reserve the earphones with a £10 deposit will be able to purchase the FreeBuds 4 from launch day with an additional £10 off, plus a HUAWEI Band 4 Pro. The wireless charging edition of HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 (RRP: £149.99) will launch Mid-July.

Touch controls, wear detection and more!

The HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 is powered by the in-house Kirin A1 chip. This is the same chip that has been present on previous generation FreeBuds as well. The FreeBuds 4 are claimed to offer a battery life of 4 hours with active noise reduction turned off and it goes down when the feature is turned on. It is said to offer a total battery life of up to 20 hours with the charging case. The charging case packs a 410mAh battery. The earbuds come with IPX4 water resistance and weigh 4.1 grams while the case weighs 38 grams.

The new hearables support Bluetooth v5.2, which allows them to be connected to two devices at a time. They come with 14.3mm moving coil drivers that have a frequency range of up to 40KHz. Moreover, they feature dual-microphone semi-open active noise cancellation (ANC) that reduces external low-frequency noise and has good ventilation as well.

The new HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 have three-microphone fusion call noise reduction as well for clear calls and improved audio recording. You get a wear detection sensor alongside touch controls that can be used to play/ pause music, answer/ reject calls, activate voice assistant, control volume, and also turn or/ off active noise cancellation.