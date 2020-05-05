HUAWEI has today launched the FreeBuds 3i, an affordable version of the FreeBuds 3 that went official last year. The new true wireless earbuds from HUAWEI, however, flaunt a new ergonomic design with a cone-shaped main body and flexible silicone tips that come in four different sizes.

The biggest draw of HUAWEI FreeBuds 3i is support for Active Noise Cancellation on a budget of just £89.99 (~$110), dramatically undercutting rivals from Sony, Bose, and Apple. HUAWEI’s offering features two outward-facing mics, an inward-facing mic, and 10mm dynamic drivers.

Plus, the HUAWEI FreeBuds 3i can recognize tap gestures and also come with a quick pair feature that sends a notification on the phone as soon as the charging case is opened. You also get intelligent controls that automatically stop/resume music playback when the earbuds are taken out/put back in.

HUAWEI FreeBuds 3i come in Carbon Black and Ceramic White colors. The Ceramic White variant will go on sale starting May 20 from HUAWEI stores, while the Carbon Black version will be up for grabs June 17 onwards.

Source: HUAWEI