HUAWEI has today launched the FreeBuds 3i, an affordable version of the FreeBuds 3 that went official last year. The new true wireless earbuds from HUAWEI, however, flaunt a new ergonomic design with a cone-shaped main body and flexible silicone tips that come in four different sizes.

The biggest draw of HUAWEI FreeBuds 3i is support for Active Noise Cancellation on a budget of just £89.99 (~$110), dramatically undercutting rivals from Sony, Bose, and Apple. HUAWEI’s offering features two outward-facing mics, an inward-facing mic, and 10mm dynamic drivers.

Plus, the HUAWEI FreeBuds 3i can recognize tap gestures and also come with a quick pair feature that sends a notification on the phone as soon as the charging case is opened. You also get intelligent controls that automatically stop/resume music playback when the earbuds are taken out/put back in.

HUAWEI FreeBuds 3i come in Carbon Black and Ceramic White colors. The Ceramic White variant will go on sale starting May 20 from HUAWEI stores, while the Carbon Black version will be up for grabs June 17 onwards.

Source: HUAWEI

You May Also Like

Apple will reopen stores in Australia, and Austria this week

Apple Stores have finally started to reopen their doors in Austria and Australia, and hopefully, more stores will reopen in the following weeks
iPhone production

Pocketnow Daily: iPhone 12 5G: New Dog, Old Tricks? (video)

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the possible features and launch date of the iPhone 12, Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 leaks and more
iPhone 12

Pocketnow Daily: Should You Wait for the iPhone 12? (video)

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the possible delay of the iPhone 12 and other Apple devices, leaks of the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 and more