HUAWEI FreeBuds 3i
We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

HUAWEI has announced the launch of FreeBuds 3i TWS earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). The device is priced at Rs 9,990. The announcement of the launch also comes with an exclusive offer for customers – a Band 4 worth Rs 3.099 that will come at no additional charge. It will be made available from August 6 and 7 for Prime Member on Amazon, and it will be open till 12th August 2020 to all other customers.

HUAWEI FreeBuds 3i comes with Triple-Mic call noise reduction, which has two outward-facing mics and one inward-facing mic. While the outward-facing mic detects ambient noise to actively counter with anti-noise, the inward-facing mic picks up the other noises in the ears for further cancellation, actively lowering background noise by up to 32dB.

The HUAWEI Freebuds 3i comes fitted with a polymer composite diaphragm. It features 10 mm, dynamic drivers. It also comes with IPX4 water-resistant technology and Ready to Start feature when the charging case is open. The Freebuds 3i also gives a playback of upto 3.5 hours. The weight of each earbud is about 5.5g and the charging case is about 51g.

