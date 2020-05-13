HUAWEI has launched the Freebuds 3 earphones in India. The product will go on sale on May 20 via Amazon.in. Those interested can hit the ‘Notify Me’ button to be provided updates on the earphones from today onwards.

HUAWEI is offering Freebuds 3 customers a HUAWEI CP61 wireless charger with the earphones, which are themselves equipped with wireless charging through the case.

The Freebuds 3 are powered by the Kirin A1 chip. They feature 14mm dynamic drivers and Bluetooth 5.1. For reference, the device was first unveiled in September last year at IFA 2019.

They also feature active noise cancellation, making it a direct competitor of the AirPods Pro.

The product is priced at Rs 12,990 (~$172) in India.