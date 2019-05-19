Huawei founder: U.S. restrictions will only ‘slightly’ impact growth

After the U.S. blacklisted Huawei and 70 of its affiliates, the company said it was preparing for such an extreme scenario. Even though the U.S. might have realized that the measure was extreme, and is trying to scale it back a bit, the restrictions could have a minimal impact on Huawei’s performance, according to its founder and chief executive, Ren Zhengfei.

It is expected that Huawei’s growth may slow, but only slightly — Ren Zhengfei

Talking to the press in Japan and cited by Reuters, Ren Zhengfei reiterated that Huawei did not violate any laws. Despite that, and the recently applied restrictions, he still believes the company would continue its growth, but at a slightly slower pace. He added that Huawei’s annual revenue growth may undershoot 20%, Reuters reports. Ren also reiterated the fact that Huawei was prepared for this extreme scenario, and that the company will be “fine”.