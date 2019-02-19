Huawei founder: “There’s no way the US can crush us”

Huawei is under heavy international scrutiny with more and more countries and regions excluding the Chinese equipment manufacturer from participating in building 5G network infrastructure. “National security” and “Beijing’s involvement” are named as reasons, but it all started in the U.S., which called upon its allies to follow suit and exclude Huawei from bids.

In a recent interview, Ren Zhengfei, Huawei’s founder, said that the company is too big and important to fail. He was referring to both the aforementioned roadblocks, as well as the arrest of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou.

“The world cannot leave us because we are more advanced. Even if they persuade more countries not to use us temporarily, we can always scale things down a bit”.

“There’s no way the US can crush us,” he added. Huawei has constantly denied government involvement in its business and is trying to convince partners of the security of its business. However, more and more countries decide, for the same reasons, to block Huawei’s involvement.