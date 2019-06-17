Huawei foldable smartphone patent suggests double fold approach

While Huawei has delayed the Mate X foldable smartphone, in order to make sure it won’t end up with a fiasco like Samsung and “damage its reputation”, the R&D department is hard at work on what could be its second, or upcoming foldable smartphone.

A recently uncovered patent application suggests a double fold approach, with a screen that potentially wraps around the edges when folded. The images above and below, courtesy of LetsGoDigital, are a better representation of what Huawei has in mind.

Just like the Mate X, this potentially upcoming device is also an out-folding unit, as the company believes, opposed to Samsung, that it’s the more viable solution. Let us know what you think. Do you believe Huawei could pull this off? How much would you be willing to spend on a device like this?