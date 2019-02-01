Huawei foldable smartphone confirmed by MWC invite

If there was any reason for you to doubt Richard Yu’s statement, according to which a Huawei foldable smartphone will make an appearance at MWC 2019, here’s more proof. The picture above is the official invite/teaser to the MWC 2019 event Huawei is planning on holding. It’s too early for the P30 line-up, so we’re guessing that the star of the event will indeed be the Huawei foldable smartphone.

BOE Technologies has been long rumored to be the flexible display supplier for Huawei, and the manufacturer recently showed off one of its products. It might, or might not be the one Huawei is using, but it if is, chances are the device will follow the design guidelines of the prototype BOE demoed. The invite hints towards an outfolding construction. If that’s the case, we’re looking at a 7.56-inch display with 2048×1536 resolution.

At the same event, Richard Yu also mentioned that the phone will have another trick up its sleeve, aside from being foldable: 5G. We can only imagine what the company will charge for this device that brings the two new technologies together. We’ll definitely find out on February 24, 14:00 CET.

We can start guessing its name though. Mate F, Mate Flex, Mate Flexi and Mate Fold are all monikers Huawei has filed trademark for, but whether any of these will be used is yet unknown.

Meanwhile, Samsung will be showing off its foldable smartphone just four days before Huawei, at the Galaxy S10 Unpacked event. It’ll be interesting to see how the two compare in terms of form factor, functionality, and, most importantly, price.