On Pocketnow Daily, we have an official invitation for a Huawei Event at MWC that shows a foldable smartphone. Samsung accidentally leaked a video in Vietnam that showed the Galaxy F along with what the future might look like. Nokia just sent out their official invitations for their event at MWC, hopefully for the Nokia 9 PureView. Apple apparently just fixed their FaceTime bug and the update that will completely patch it will be out next week. We end today’s show with the Nubia Red Magic Mars being available globally.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:

– Huawei foldable smartphone confirmed by MWC invite

– Is this the Samsung foldable smartphone?

– Nokia MWC 2019 event confirmed by official HMD invite

– Group FaceTime bug fixed by Apple, software update coming next week

– Nubia Red Magic Mars goes up from $389, 10GB RAM version $549