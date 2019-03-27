Huawei to build chip factory / R&D superhub in the U.K.?

Huawei has reportedly paid £37.5 million (around $49.48 million) — according to a Business Weekly report — for a 550-acre site in Cambridge, United Kingdom. According to the report, the deal was sealed last year in 2018, being the largest Cambridge industrial deal of 2018. With this move Huawei is defying the United States which is laying down as many roadblocks as possible in front of Huawei and its global expansion.

Bidwells refused to name the buyer but Business Weekly sources confirmed that Huawei was indeed the purchaser and had major plans for the site

The report suggests that Huawei is planning to build a massive research and development superhub at the site. Another report suggests that Huawei has confirmed its plans to build a chip factory in Cambridge, on a 500-acre site. We could be looking at the same site, with either conflicting or complementary information. Huawei’s HiSilicon chips are currently manufactured by TSMC.

It is not yet known whether Huawei wants to become independent of TSMC or it is just aiming to invest in the U.K. so that it can bring its 5G technology to the market. The site, however, is right next to ARM’s, and has been leased for 20 years from US biological company NWBio.