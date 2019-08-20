Pocketnow Daily: What the Huawei Extension means to the Mate 30 Pro! (video)

Choose your Google Pixel 3

Deals. The Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL are currently $300 off on the Google Store. You can pick up the regular sized 3 for $499 or the XL for $599. Their smart speakers have some deals as well.

Exclusive: Apple planning $4.99/month price for Arcade game subscription service after free trial, works with Family Sharing

In their services event, Apple announced their Arcade service that would let people pay for a single subscription that would allow them to play paid games on Mac, iPhones and iPads. The service is now being offered to employees and will be available next month for $4.99 along with a free trial month. It also allows a Family Sharing Account.

Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo join forces to make Android file transfers easier

It looks like the Chinese OEMs are teaming up for an AirDrop-like feature as they announced it on Weibo. XDA says that the phones will connect through Bluetooth LE to establish the connection and will send files at up to 20Mbps and you are able to send any type of file. With the Chinese demographic that doesn’t have Google services, this is a pretty handy feature.

OnePlus CEO confirms second 5G phone this year, possibly the OnePlus 7T Pro

OnePlus 7T launch tipped for late September w/ sales starting October 15th

Pete Lau just confirmed on an interview that the company plans to release a second 5G phone this year to work with global carriers not just on the UK. We can speculate this will be the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G (we are hoping for a better name). The rumor mill for this phone hints to a late September launch with the phone available by October 15 along with OnePlus TV.

New Apple Watch Series 5 hinted by watchOS 6 and Kuo, titanium and ceramic cases are in According to Ming Chi Kuo, the Apple Watch Series 5 will come this fall with displays from Japan Display. It will also bring new ceramic and titanium backs which have been confirmed on Watch OS 6. We have some images of these back plates that serve as more confirmation for it.

Huawei granted another 90-day license by US, pushes full ban to November

Huawei has been working with US companies with a ‘general license‘ for the past 3 months but are still on the Entity List. The license just expired but the US has confirmed a new 90 day extension that will push the full ban to happen until late November. This gives them a window to launch both the Mate 30 Pro and the Huawei Mate X and for it to receive Android updates and patches. The Mate 30 is hinted to launch on September

