Every time Huawei has the opportunity to reiterate its commitment to Android, the company does it. Company chairman Liang Hua said that Huawei still prefers Google’s operating system over its own Hongmeng OS, despite all the buzz built by the company that it might be 60 percent faster than Android.

The Hongmeng OS is primarily developed for IoT devices that will reduce latency… In terms of smartphones, we are still using the Android operating system and ecosystem as a “first choice.” We haven’t decided yet if the Hongmeng OS can be developed as a smartphone operating system in the future — Liang Hua

Liang Hua said at a Friday press conference in Shenzhen that the Hongmeng OS was developed for IoT devices, and not smartphones. When it comes to phones, Huawei prefers Android. If that is really the case, Huawei not only does not have a plan B, even though we were lead to believe that, but the future of its smartphone business is in real danger.

The U.S. recently eased the restrictions on Huawei and facilitated license approval for products and services which do not pose a threat to national security, but whether Android is among those or not is yet unknown. As is, Huawei still has access to AOSP, which is freely available, but without a valid license, the company can not offer services from the Android ecosystem, including the Google Play Store, Gmail, and YouTube apps.