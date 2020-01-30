A Huawei executive recently gave some important declarations to the media at a press conference held in Vienna. Huawei’s Austrian country manager, Fred Wangfei, said that the company doesn’t have plans to go back to using Google services, even if the government of the United States lifts the trade ban. However, Huawei released a statement to give Wangfei’s words, another perspective.

Just as a note for others who read this. There was no wiggle room in what Huawei told me, I asked them several times (as I was rather surprised myself) and they insisted on not going back to Google – even if the US ban falls. — Andreas Proschofsky (@suka_hiroaki) January 30, 2020

After some controversial declarations from a Huawei executive, the company has released a statement to Android Central saying that:

“An open Android ecosystem is still our first choice, but if we are not able to continue to use it, we have the ability to develop our own.”

Huawei has indeed been working on improving its ecosystem since May 2019, when Trump’s administration placed the company on the entity list. After that, Huawei has been receiving several reprieves from the ban, allowing them to buy from US companies, while the United States and China work on a new trade deal.

Yes, Huawei wants to keep on being part of the Android family, and it also wants to keep on using Google mobile services, but if that doesn’t happen, it’s also prepared to keep on going by itself. In the meantime, Huawei will keep improving its app store, and it will also work to create its own ecosystem that will exist alongside Android and iOS.

