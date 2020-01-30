Up next
Author
Tags

A Huawei executive recently gave some important declarations to the media at a press conference held in Vienna. Huawei’s Austrian country manager, Fred Wangfei, said that the company doesn’t have plans to go back to using Google services, even if the government of the United States lifts the trade ban. However, Huawei released a statement to give Wangfei’s words, another perspective.

After some controversial declarations from a Huawei executive, the company has released a statement to Android Central saying that:

“An open Android ecosystem is still our first choice, but if we are not able to continue to use it, we have the ability to develop our own.”

Huawei has indeed been working on improving its ecosystem since May 2019, when Trump’s administration placed the company on the entity list. After that, Huawei has been receiving several reprieves from the ban, allowing them to buy from US companies, while the United States and China work on a new trade deal.

Yes, Huawei wants to keep on being part of the Android family, and it also wants to keep on using Google mobile services, but if that doesn’t happen, it’s also prepared to keep on going by itself. In the meantime, Huawei will keep improving its app store, and it will also work to create its own ecosystem that will exist alongside Android and iOS.

Source Android Central

Via The Verge

You May Also Like

We can expect a new iPhone with an LCD display and a Touch ID power button in 2021

2020 has just begun, and we are already getting rumors of a new iPhone for 2021 that could include a TouchID power button and an LCD display

Amazon Echo devices, Apple products and more on sale at Amazon and B&H right now

We have a long list of deals from Amazon and B&H that include the latest Echo smart speakers, Apple products and more for you to choose from
Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro 5G will have a 16GB RAM variant

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro 5G high-end variant could have 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage alongside a 180MP quad rear camera shooter.
  • Bruce
  • 30 January 2020
  • 11:00EST