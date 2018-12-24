Huawei has officially set a new company record yesterday, December 23. The Chinese phone-maker was expecting to ship 200 million smartphones by December 25, as reported last week. However, an official company statement issued on Sunday confirms that the company not only reached the 200 million mark, but also exceeded it, setting a new company record.

The success is attributed to the P20, Honor 10, and Mate 20 series smartphones. Huawei is enjoying a tremendous momentum which fueled an incredible growth. in 2010, it only shipped 3 million units, just for it to manage a growth to 153 million units in 2017. We’re now seeing Huawei exceed 200 million units for this year, and a report last week predicted a 20 percent or larger growth for next year.

In August, Huawei managed to grab the second spot from Apple, and it’s pretty clear that the Chinese phone-maker has set its sights on the first spot, currently occupied by Samsung.