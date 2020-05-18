With all the US trade ban extension drama that is unfolding right now, one would expect HUAWEI to cancel all activities and immediately work on securing its chip supply. But the company is still going forward with the announcement of new products, with the next one being a 5G-ready mid-ranger called HUAWEI Enjoy Z.

The official HUAWEI Mall Weibo account has announced the launch of HUAWEI Enjoy Z smartphone on May 24 in China. Surprisingly, the upcoming HUAWEI phone has yet to appear in leaks and virtually nothing is known about the phone’s design and specifications.

However, the teaser poster shows a glimpse of the upcoming phone, revealing a curved side profile and a blue paintjob. Rumors suggest that the HUAWEI Enjoy Z will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800 chipset and might be one of the most affordable 5G phones in HUAWEI’s smartphone lineup.