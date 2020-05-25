HUAWEI’s latest budget phone is the Enjoy Z 5G, a mid-ranger that offers specs such as a 90Hz display, 5G support, a 48MP camera, and MediaTek’s Dimensity 800 chip without breaking your bank. The phone flaunts a bold design as well, rocking a glossy rear panel with a gradient pattern and a premium glass-and-metal build.

As for the hardware, you get a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a waterdrop notch, which is kept lit by a 4,000mAh battery. The Dimensity 800 chip at its heart is accompanied by up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard memory that can further be expanded up to 256GB, but you’ll have to shell out on the proprietary NM storage card for storage expansion.

The triple rear camera at the back of HUAWEI Enjoy Z 5G is lead by a 48MP primary shooter that offers 10x digital zoom output and supports 4K video capture. On the front is a single 16MP selfie snapper, while the fingerprint sensor is embedded in the power button.

HUAWEI Enjoy Z 5G specifications

Display 6.5-inch FHD+ (2340 x 1080)

90Hz refresh rate Processor MediaTek Dimensity 800 RAM 6GB / 8GB Storage 128GB

Expandable up to 256GB Rear Cameras 48MP (F/1.8) primary

8MP (F/2.4) wide-angle

2MP (F/2.4) macro Front Camera 16MP (F/2.0) Battery 4,000mAh

22.5W fast charging Software EMUI 10.1 (Android 10) Weight 182 grams Dimensions 160×75.32×8.35 mm Colors Sakura Snow Clear Sky, Dark Blue, Magic Night Black

HUAWEI Enjoy Z 5G price & availability

The HUAWEI Enjoy Z 5G starts at ¥1,699 (~$240) for the base 6GB+64GB variant and goes up to ¥2,199 (~$310) for the top-of-the-line 8GB+128GB option. It is now up for pre-orders in China, however, details about its international availability are still under the wraps.

Source: HAUWEI