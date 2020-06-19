HUAWEI has launched a new 5G-ready budget phone – the Enjoy 20 Pro. The latest HUAWEI offering packs a 90Hz display with an FHD+ resolution and a waterdrop notch, while the fingerprint sensor is embedded into the power button on the right side. As far as aesthetics go, it borrows heavily from the mid-range HONOR and HUAWEI phones launched in the past few months.

The HUAWEI Enjoy 20 Pro is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 800 SoC that also brings 5G to the table. There are three cameras at the back, with the primary snapper using a 48MP sensor. The battery capacity is rated at 4,000mAh with 22.5W fast charging support, while EMUI 10.1 based on Android 10 handles things on the software side.

Of course, there is no Google Play services access on this phone, and you’ll have to rely on the in-house App Gallery to download apps. Here’s a quick look at the phone’s specifications:

HUAWEI Enjoy 20 Pro specifications

Display 6.5-inch IPS LCD

FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels)

90Hz refresh rate Processor MediaTek Dimensity 800 RAM 6GB / 8GB Storage 128GB

(Expandable up to 256GB via NM card) Rear Cameras 48MP F/1.8) primary

8MP (F/2.4)ultra-wide

2MP(F/2.4) depth sensor Front Camera 16MP Battery 5,100mAh

18W fast charging

HUAWEI Enjoy 20 Pro price

The new 5G budget phone from HUAWEI is already up for pre-order from VMall in China starting at ¥1,999 (~ $280 / Rs. 21,500). It comes in a choice of three colors – Magic Night Black, Galaxy Silver, and Dark Blue – but there is no information on international availability right now.