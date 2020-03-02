HUAWEI Enjoy 10e
Up next
Author
Tags

HUAWEI has announced the launch of its Enjoy 10e in China. It is a budget smartphone that runs EMUI 10 on top of Android 10. The USP of Enjoy 10e is its massive 5,000mAh battery, The rear panel features a gradient finish. Here’s all you need to know about the latest HUAWEI phone.

HUAWEI Enjoy 10e specifications

  • 6.3-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display
  • MediaTek Helio P35 12nm SoC (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
  • 4GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage, expandable up to 512GB with microSD
  • 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture
  • 8MP pop-up front camera with f/2.0 aperture
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
  • Dimensions: 159.07 x 74.06 x 9.04mm; Weight: 185g
  • Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS
  • 5,000mAh (typical) battery with 10W charging

The Enjoy 10e will be made available in Midnight Black, Pearl White and Emerald Green colors. It is priced at 999 Yuan (~$142) for the base variant.

Source: Weibo

You May Also Like
Samsung Galaxy S20 vs LG V60 ThinQ

Samsung Galaxy S20 vs LG V60 ThinQ: Specs comparison

It is time to compare the early 2020 flagships of Samsung and LG.
Redmi Note 9

Redmi Note 9 series teaser hints at 4 rear cameras: 2 selfie shooters onboard as well?

Redmi Note 9 series will be launched on March 12.
OPPO Reno3 Pro

OPPO Reno3 Pro with six cameras, Helio P95 SoC announced

The Reno3 Pro price starts at Rs 29,990 (~$414).