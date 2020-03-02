HUAWEI has announced the launch of its Enjoy 10e in China. It is a budget smartphone that runs EMUI 10 on top of Android 10. The USP of Enjoy 10e is its massive 5,000mAh battery, The rear panel features a gradient finish. Here’s all you need to know about the latest HUAWEI phone.

HUAWEI Enjoy 10e specifications

6.3-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display

MediaTek Helio P35 12nm SoC (ARM Cortex A53 CPU) with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage, expandable up to 512GB with microSD

13-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture

8MP pop-up front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Dimensions: 159.07 x 74.06 x 9.04mm; Weight: 185g

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS

5,000mAh (typical) battery with 10W charging

The Enjoy 10e will be made available in Midnight Black, Pearl White and Emerald Green colors. It is priced at 999 Yuan (~$142) for the base variant.

Source: Weibo