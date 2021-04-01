HUAWEI has just launched its first monitor – the HUAWEI Display 23.8”. As the name makes it abundantly clear, it offers a 23.8-inch flat panel and has an FHD resolution (1920×1080 pixels). The HUAWEI offering has a very clean tri-bezel-less design with a slim chin at the bottom flaunting the brand logo. Just in case you’re wondering, it is compatible with VESA mounting standards too. And to reduce the strain on your eyes, the panel comes with TÜV Rheinland eye comfort certification for cutting down harmful blue light exposure.

Coming to the specifications part, the screen refresh rate on HUAWEI Display 23.8” stands at 60Hz, while the aspect ratio is a traditional 16:9. The HUAWEI Display offers a 5ms response time, which is not ideal for gaming, but works just fine for day-to-day work. The peak brightness output is 250 nits, while the contrast ratio stands at 1000:1. HUAWEI claims that the panel covers 72% of the NTSC color gamut and can reproduce 16.7 million colors. The viewing angle, on the other hand, is not too shabby either at 178-degrees – pretty standard for monitors in this price bracket.

Coming to the core design, the vertical degree of freedom stands at 5-degrees inwards and 22-degrees of elevation, letting users make the necessary adjustments for the most comfortable viewing experience. As far as port selection on the HUAWEI Display 23.8” monitor goes, you get a single VGA port, an HDMI port, and a power input port. The bezels are just 5.7mm thin, which helps achieve a screen-to-body ratio of 90%.

The HUAWEI Display 23.8” will set you back by £149.99 and will be up for grabs exclusively from HUAWEI Store starting April 14. However, if you pre-order the monitor before April 13, the company will throw the HUAWEI MateDock 2 as a freebie, and a £30 discount voucher as well. As for regional availability, it will soon hit the shelves in France, Germany, Malaysia, Thailand, and the Philippines too.