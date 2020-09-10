HUAWEI’s annual dev gathering – the HUAWEI Developer Conference (HDC) 2020 – will kick off today, September 10. The company is expected to announce a host of new products and software improvements including the company’s software ecosystem which is now based on HMS (HUAWEI Mobile Services) core for smartphones.

The HDC 2020 will start with keynote 1 at 8 AM BST / 12:30 PM IST / 3 AM ET today. Huawei will be sharing the latest on HMS Core 5.0, giving new updates about HarmonyOS and EMUI 11. You can watch the keynote 1 below.

Further, Keynote 2 starts at 1 PM BST / 5:30 PM IST / 8 AM ET. It will focus on product launches. Richard Yu (CEO, Huawei Consumer Business Group) will take to the stage to present the latest products in HUAWEI’s 1+8+N ecosystem. You can watch the keynote 2 here:

The official HUAWEI Mobile Weibo handle has already teased the launch of a new true wireless earbud, wired Bluetooth headphones, laptops, a smartwatch, and what appears to be a fitness band. As per the keynote schedule on the official HDC2020 website, CEO of the Consumer Business Group (HUAWEI), Richard Yu, will talk about the company’s ecosystem of connected consumer products. According to a recent report, HUAWEI will unveil a new version of HarmonyOS at its developer conference, and will also talk about the new upcoming devices that will run the operating system down the road.

The company is also expected to announce the global availability of its recently launched HUAWEI Watch Fit. It features a rectangular design, which is different from the company’s existing Huawei Watch GT 2 and Watch GT that both come in a circular shape. The HUAWEI Watch Fit also provides real-time heart rate monitoring, and blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) levels. It features a 1.4-inch AMOLED display with 280×456 pixels resolution and 2.5D curved glass protection as well as slide and touch gesture support. The color display also has 326ppi of pixel density, 70 percent screen-to-body ratio.