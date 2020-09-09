HUAWEI has announced that its annual dev gathering – the HUAWEI Developer Conference 2020 – will kick off on September 10 and go through September 12. We are expecting a ton of major announcements regarding both new hardware as well as the company’s software ecosystem which is now based on HMS (HUAWEI Mobile Services) core for smartphones and of course, the under-development HarmonyOS. For starters, the official HUAWEI Mobile Weibo handle has teased the debut of a new true wireless earbud, wired Bluetooth headphones, laptops, a smartwatch, and what appears to be a fitness band with a rather larger rectangular display.

As per the keynote schedule on the official HDC2020 website, CEO of the Consumer Business Group (HUAWEI), Richard Yu, will talk about the company’s ecosystem of connected consumer products that includes everything from smartphones and laptops to wearables and routers. There will also be sessions on the growth and development of HMS, but there is one session that particularly intrigues us. “Powering a Boundlessly Connected World – All-Scenario Device OS Launch” is what HUAWEI is calling this keynote delivered by Wang Chenglu, chief of its software engineering division.

This will most likely be about HarmonyOS, the in-house operating system that will reportedly run across all HUAWEI devices. According to a recent report, HUAWEI will unveil a new version of HarmonyOS at its developer conference, and will also talk about a slew of upcoming devices that will run the operating system down the road. Moreover, the Chinese giant will also hold sessions covering a broad spectrum of topics ranging from e-commerce, fitness and AI to its Petal search engine project, gaming, HMS Core 5.0, as well as AR and VR.

Another key area that we’re particularly excited to hear about is the AppGallery and the progress HUAWEI has made when it comes to securing more partnerships. To recall, HUAWEI pledged around a billion dollars to boost the development scene around HMS and AppGallery, and it would be interesting to see that journey unfold and further carried forward during the “Growing with Partners, Embracing New Opportunities” keynote session. It will be addressed by Wang Yanmin, the President of Global Partnerships & Eco-Development at HUAWEI Consumer Business Group. We’ll be covering all key aspects of HUAWEI’s developer conference, and will especially focus on what Yanmin has to say about the AppGallery’s growth so far and what the company has in the store for the foreseeable future. At this point, it goes without saying the HUAWEI’s success in the smartphone segment relies on the app ecosystem it offers, now more than ever.

Talking about products though, HUAWEI has already teased the debut of its next true wireless earbuds – the FreeBuds Pro. As per an extensive leak, they will offer active noise cancellation and will feature a bone sensor as well that will likely assist during call recording. Additionally, another leak has given us a detailed look at HUAWEI’s upcoming smartwatch – the Watch GT2 Pro. It will offer features such as wireless charging and up to 14 days of battery life, all in a sleek package. Unfortunately, HUAWEI has not teased a smartphone launch so far, so we are unlikely to hear about the upcoming Mate 40 series flagships at the HUAWEI Developer Conference 2020.