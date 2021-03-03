HUAWEI has rapidly been scaling the efforts to build the in-house HMS-backed AppGallery, and has been reaping some encouraging results lately. Today, the company touched upon the security and privacy aspect of its app repository, things that landed HUAWEI in hot waters in the first place and eventually led to stringent trade sanctions. HUAWEI says that it follows a multi-layer verification protocol to ensure both quality and security are adequately high for all apps listed on the AppGallery.

It starts with identity verification of developers and continues when their apps have been installed

In an official press communique, HUAWEI shed light on what it calls a ‘full-cycle security and protection system’ that kicks into action when developers register themselves to make apps for its platform and remains vigilant as their apps eventually reach the smartphones of users. To start, HUAWE requires details such as the real name of developers for the sake of identity verification and traceability.

And once their app is submitted, HUAWEI tests them thoroughly for malware, security loopholes, and privacy inspection, followed by real-world performance assessment and OS version compatibility analysis. Following a stringent test, once an app is listed on the AppGallery and users start installing it on their smartphones, the second phase of security checks begins.

From malware checks to real-world performance, apps on AppGallery go through it all

“Firstly, encrypted channels are used to transmit data to and from the app and the device and integrity and signature checks are carried out to prevent installations from being tampered with and ensure the legitimacy of the app,” adds the company. This is followed by an AI-driven threat assessment to ensure that users are safe from malware. The company also ensures that apps run in isolation and without any external interference, minimizing the chances of data theft and security breach.

AppGallery prioritizes privacy and user experience: HUAWEI

HUAWEI says that it also follows an age-appropriate rating system for apps to ensure a safe digital environment for young minds. This comes to life with features such as App Lock that requires strict identity verification by guardians, a private space feature that encrypts sensitive media stored on a device, and a Password Vault for securely storing log-in credentials. Moreover, biometric data is protected at kernel level to ensure the highest layer of safety assurance.

The Chinese company says that it follows a transparent data collection policy and doesn’t store any user data in addition to what has been explicitly disclosed and for the sake of improving the user experience. One example of this approach having been implemented is the ability to access AppGallery as a guest without logging-in, thanks to a separate visitor mode.