At HDC 2020, HUAWEI has detailed what it’s doing in the gaming sector with the help of HMS Core. The gaming industry is booming, and HUAWEI says smartphones are closing in on consoles with the processing prowess. Mobile gaming is more popular than ever, thanks to the quarantine. It presents opportunities for consumers, brands, and developers alike. HUAWEI launched the GameCenter this year, which is a one-stop game service platform.

AppGallery is said to be seeing strong growth in gaming availability with over 12,000 games available and over 80 million games installed. It now has 490 million monthly active users, 1.8 million registered developers, 96,000 apps integrated with HMS Core, 261 billion app downloads in the first half of 2020.

HUAWEI is simplifying game creation through Cocos Creator, which is a free open-source game engine. It enables developers to publish games on different mobile platforms with one code base. It is helping improve developing speed and build a better ecosystem. Now, Cocos is working with AppGallery to embed HMS kits in their engines. It plans to open these capabilities to all game developers with HUAWEI.

Gaming developers like Gameloft are creating unique user experiences with Cast+ Kit in HMS Core that allows players to project the game on a bigger display, and use the smartphone as a remote or second screen.

HUAWEI claims AppGallery is providing commercial opportunities to developers throughout its 490 million monthly active users across the 170 countries and regions. It is working with developers to help drive revenue by acquiring more users. The company helps improve brand exposure and provides game developers with 85% percent of the revenue share. AppGallery also supports the ecosystem through the Huawei Developer Fund.