Late last year, Huawei announced the sale of its smartphone brand Honor citing ‘tremendous pressure as of late.’ It decided to sell all of its Honor business assets as there was persistent unavailability of technical elements needed for their mobile phone business due to the US sanctions. It sold the assets to Shenzhen Zhixin New Information Technology Co., Ltd., which is a government-backed consortium. In a bid to move away from Honor, Huawei has now delisted all of the brand’s devices from its online store in China.

The latest development comes from Huawei Central, which reports that the next step of separation has already happened as all Honor devices were removed from Huawei-owned online website vmall.com that used to sell devices by both brands in China. Honor has launched its own Honor Mall as its e-commerce site in the country. For the unaware, the link to the Honor online store was announced on January 12. ITHome reports that aside from the website, there is also a WeChat app version of the store. However, an app is yet to be announced for the e-commerce site.

Honor Mall will sell the brand’s products including smartphones, tablets, smart displays, notebooks, earphones, and smartwatches. Reportedly, the 75-inch Honor X1 Smart Screen is already listed for purchase. Plus, registrations for the new Honor MagicBook notebooks and upcoming Honor V40 smartphone are also open.

Further, Honor has been in talks with chip manufacturers, MediaTek and Qualcomm, for chip supply after its separation. from Huawei, which is blocked from access to most US tech, which includes Google services. To recall, Huawei has been at the center of US-Chinese tension over technology, security, and spying. As per American officials, Huawei might facilitate Chinese spying, which the company denies. Further, the Trump government is lobbying European and other allies to exclude Huawei and other Chinese suppliers as they upgrade networks.