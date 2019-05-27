Huawei founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei talked to Bloomberg about the current status quo the Chinese company is experiencing, with the U.S. ban and its effects. He said that the U.S. is just part of its business and that countries around the world, as well as companies, are free to make their own choices. He added that Huawei would continue buying U.S. products if the ban was to be lifted.

When asked about a possible retaliation against the U.S. by China banning Apple, Ren Zhengfei said he was looking up to Apple as a teacher, leader, and mentor, without which there would be a different world, without internet.

That (Chinese retaliation against Apple) will not happen first of all and second of all, if that happens, I’ll be the first to protest — Ren Zhengfei

The CEO also added that the U.S. sanctions will cut into a two-year lead Huawei managed to build over its competitors, but the company will find alternatives, or ramp up its chip supply, to stay ahead in the smartphone and 5G markets.

You can find the entire interview at the source link below.