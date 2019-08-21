Huawei could dominate the 5G smartphone market, research predicts

A recent Strategy Analytics research predicts that global sales of 5G smartphones will reach 160 million next year. With China and its 5G logistics and network development, the research suggests that Huawei is in the best position to capture most of the 5G market in its home land. “As China goes, so goes the 5G ambitions of chip-makers Qualcomm, MediaTek, and Unisoc, all of whom have been applauding the rapid rise in the number of 5G models licensed in recent months“, said Ken Hyers, Director at Strategy Analytics.

Significantly, China holds the key to 5G volumes in 2020. The winner in China will have huge leverage for driving down the learning curve of 5G devices — Ville Petteri-Ukonaho, Associate Director at Strategy Analytics

The research also reveals that Samsung is currently “the undisputed global 5G leader”, but it only holds 1 percent share of the Chinese smartphone market. With a market share of almost 40 percent in the second quarter of the year, Huawei is in the best position to own the 5G smartphone market in 2020 and beyond. “If China meets its aggressive targets, Huawei could cut deeply into Samsung’s 5G leadership, positioning it for recovery and growth in Western Europe and other global markets“, said David Kerr, Senior Vice President at Strategy Analytics.