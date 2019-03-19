International scrutiny is not hurting, but helping Huawei

While some countries are still debating whether to ban Huawei or not from participating in 5G bids, others have already prohibited the Chinese company from building network infrastructure. Even when it comes to its smartphones, Huawei is facing difficulties in some markets, like the U.S., but apparently all these speedbumps are actually helping the company grow.

Ren Zhengfei, Huawei founder and CEO — who previously criticized the U.S. and President Trump’s politics — took the stage in Moscow to talk about his company. Apparently, sales in January and February have increased 35.8 per cent from the same period of 2018, according to a Mobile World Live report.

Huawei revenue in 2018, $108.5 billion, grew 21 percent over 2017, and is expected to continue the trend in 2019 by increasing an extra 15 percent. Even though in the middle of the 5G scandal, Huawei already signed 30 contracts worldwide, shipping 40,000 compatible base stations. In the meantime, the company has sued the United States in an effort to fight back against the ban imposed on its hardware.