Huawei confirms plans to launch its own Android alternative OS

Huawei has been in the headlines for quite some time, thanks to the 5G roadblocks it faces, and, most recently, the U.S. ban which can potentially leave the company without Google’s Android OS. Huawei has been working on its own Android alternative operating system, dubbed Ark OS or Oak OS (in China, Hongmeng OS), which according to recent reports could potentially be up to 60% faster than Android.

Now a company official, in the person of Andrew Williamson, vice president of Huawei Technologies Co Ltd’s public affairs and communications, confirmed Huawei’s plans to potentially roll out the alternate operating system.

Huawei is in the process of potentially launching a replacement. It’s not something Huawei wants. We’re very happy of being part of the Android family, but Hongmeng is being tested, mostly in China — Andrew Williamson

Williamson also confirmed that Huawei is filing for trademarks around the world in order to protect the name and use of its operating system, in addition to talking about financial forecasts. He expects 2019 revenue growth to be almost flat at around 20%, versus last year’s expansion of 19.5%. “Huawei said in March its three main business groups were likely to post double-digit growth this year“, Reuters reports.