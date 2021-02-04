Earlier today, HUAWEI confirmed that its next foldable phone – the Mate X2 – will make its debut on February 22 in China. More importantly, the teaser image shared by the company made it abundantly clear that the device will come with an inward folding, dual-screen design akin to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, marking a stark departure from the single-screen outward-folding approach of its predecessors. Now, the company has shared yet another key detail about its upcoming phone – the processor at its heart.

Kirin 9000 is touted to be the world's first 5nm based 5G SoC

The official HUAWEI Weibo account has shared that the Mate X2 will come equipped with the Kirin 9000 SoC. Now, this is the same chip that powers the HUAWEI Mate 40 and its Mate 40 Pro sibling, both of which were launched in October last year. As per rumors, the Kirin 9000 might be the last in-house smartphone SoC for HUAWEI phones due to supply chain restrictions catalyzed by the US trade sanctions.

Talking about the SoC itself, the Kirin 9000 is based on the 5nm process and employs a 1+3+4 tri-cluster core design. You get a Cortex-A77 based prime core clocked at 3.13GHz, three high-performance Cortex-A77 based cores ticking at 2.54GHz, and three Cortex-A55 based efficiency cores running at 2.05GHz. Graphics are handled by a 24-core Mali-G78 GPU and integrated cellular modem with support for Sub-6 GHz and mmWave 5G bands.

Image: Weibo

Additionally, leakster Digital Chat Station has shared an alleged render of the HUAWEI Mate X2 on Weibo that shows off its fresh design approach. There is a rather tall cover display on the front with a pill-shaped cutout drilled in the glass for housing two selfie cameras. The bezels are uniformly slim on all sides, and it looks notably cleaner compared to what you get on the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and its centered selfie camera design.

However, where things interesting once you unfold the device. The inner foldable panel – which as per leaks will measure 8.01-inch (2,480 x 2,200 pixels) diagonally – is devoid of any cutouts. There is no notch, or hole punch to be seen anywhere – just a clean rectangular screen real estate. Other leaked details include a quad rear camera setup highlighted by a 50MP main snapper, while a 4,400mAh battery inside the Mate X2 with support for 66W fast charging will keep the lights on.