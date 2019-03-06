Android

Huawei asks suppliers to increase component shipments

According to a recent Nikkei report, cited by Reuters, Huawei has asked its Japanese smartphone component suppliers to increase shipments. Aside from the fact that Huawei is on a constant growing trend in terms of smartphone shipments — shipping over 200 million in 2018 — it is believed that this move is meant to counter possible disruptions.

These disruptions may or may not happen, as a direct effect of the United States stepping up “pressure on Chinese technology companies over security concerns”, says the report. Murata Manufacturing and Toshiba Memory are specifically named as the suppliers Huawei addressed its requests to.

Murata reportedly received an order twice as large as it should have, while Toshiba was asked to supply memory components ahead of the scheduled delivery dates. There are no official comments on the matter for the time being.

About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.