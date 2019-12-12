HUAWEI made it abundantly clear that the company is going for the first spot, aiming to dethrone Samsung as the world’s largest smartphone manufacturer. The initial plan was for it to happen this year, but the United States had a word to say about it.

However, despite the roadblocks and setbacks, HUAWEI managed to close in on Samsung and narrow the market share gap to 3.6 percent this year, down from 5.9 percent in 2018.

The Strategy Analytics numbers, cited by the Korea Herald, reveal that Samsung shipped 323 million smartphone units in 2019, accounting for a 21.3 percent share. HUAWEI shipped 251 million units for a 17.7 percent of the market this year, up from 14.4 percent in 2018.

The bigger picture also includes Apple on the third spot, lost to HUAWEI in 2018, which shipped 193 million iPhones this year, accounting for a 13.6 percent share.

Source: The Korea Herald