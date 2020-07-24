At its 19th China Internet Conference held on July 23 in China, HUAWEI shared some important figures regarding its Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) Ecosystem, the company’s alternative to a Google services-free ecosystem. The Chinese electronics giant has revealed that it now has reached 1.6 million developers worldwide working with the HMS core, a number that is 76% higher compared to last year.

Additionally, the company also announced that the HMS ecosystem has now reached 700 million users worldwide, which amounts to a growth of 32% on an annual basis. Moreover, the company mentioned that over 81,000 innovative applications have integrated the HMS core open abilities since its inception.

Furthermore, the $1 billion HMS Ecosystem Incentive Program that HUAWEI announced back in September is also reaping good results. Initially created to boost app development, user growth and marketing, the Shining Star Program that oversees it has since provided support to 10,000 apps.