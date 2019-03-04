Huawei CFO sues Canada over violation of constitutional rights

Huawei’s Chief Financial Officer, Meng Wanzhou, was arrested on December 1 in Canada, at the request of the United States. Accusations included, alongside national security claims, bank and wire fraud to violate American sanctions imposed on Iran.

Meng’s lawyers have filed suit against the Canadian government, Canada’s border agency and federal police. The civil lawsuit was filed with the British Columbia Supreme Court on Friday. The CFO’s legal representatives claim that the manner in which evidence was obtained is in breach of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

The “Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers deliberately delayed the immediate execution of an arrest warrant and unlawfully subjected Meng to detention, search and interrogation to extract evidence from her before she was arrested“, Reuters reports.