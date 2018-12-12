Huawei CFO on bail in Canada, will return to court February 6

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou has been released from Canadian jail on US$7.5 million bail. However, the United States is eager for its northern neighbor to expedite the executive across the border for charges related to Iranian trade sanctions.

Meng was arrested on December 1 and has been held in Vancover since. She is being electronically monitored and is subject to limitations like a curfew until her next appearance in court on February 6. Her family has assured the justice that she would stay.

Reuters reports that a judge may consider Washington’s requests to expedite in the meantime. That decision may ultimately get passed up to the Minister of Justice.

The Department of Justice has been investigating the sanction breaches since 2016. Meng is accused of defrauding banks regarding the company’s activities in Iran.

Chinese state media called the arrest an unjustified provocation and an attack on Meng’s human rights. The Foreign Minister said it would not stand foreign governments “bullying” its citizens. In what’s believed to be a retaliatory move, Canadian national Michael Korvig — a former diplomat working in Beijing — is reported by AFP to have been detained by the Chinese government.

On a broader scale, the scuffle has led to some fear that US-China trade negotiations could be spoiled at a time when the relationship is especially acrimonious. President Donald Trump told Reuters that he could hold the Department of Justice investigation if it could help his bargaining on national security or economic issues with President Xi Jinping.